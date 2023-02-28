MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Monroe City Council voted to fire the city manager and city attorney after a closed-door session Tuesday.

City council members called a special meeting Tuesday where they went into a 45-minute closed session.

Before the closed door session, there were a dozen City of Monroe workers in the council chambers. Police chief, Fire chief, and several officers are here waiting as well. So far 🤐 — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) February 28, 2023

The council voted to fire City Manager Brian Borne and City Attorney S. Mujeeb Shah-Khan.

The reason behind the Council’s action was not immediately given.

Borne is the second Monroe City Manager to be fired since 2021.

We talked to fired @CityofMonroeNC manager, Brian Borne. He says residents should, “Think about your vote.” There have been 8 city managers in the last 14 years for the city. We’ll have more on @Queen_City_News starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/BfmtRbkrnk — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) February 28, 2023

In August, 2021, The City of Monroe fired Larry Faison who had worked in the position for seven years.

Borne was chosen to serve as interim City Manager after Faison was terminated.