MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Monroe City Council voted to fire the city manager and city attorney after a closed-door session Tuesday.
City council members called a special meeting Tuesday where they went into a 45-minute closed session.
The council voted to fire City Manager Brian Borne and City Attorney S. Mujeeb Shah-Khan.
The reason behind the Council’s action was not immediately given.
Borne is the second Monroe City Manager to be fired since 2021.
In August, 2021, The City of Monroe fired Larry Faison who had worked in the position for seven years.
Borne was chosen to serve as interim City Manager after Faison was terminated.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.