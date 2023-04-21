Richard Long merged his firm in January, and was named Monroe city attorney this week. (Courtesy city of Monroe)

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monroe has reached an agreement with Richard G. Long Jr. to become its new city attorney, it announced Friday morning.

Long joins the city staff from the downtown Monroe-based Plyler, Long, Corigliano, LLP law firm. He received his law degree from Wake Forest School of Law and was admitted to the North Carolina Bar Association in 1982.

The hire comes after Monroe fired its previous attorney, S. Mujeeb Shah-Khan, in a closed-door meeting in February.

In 1995, Long merged his practice with Perry and Bundy and became a general partner of Perry, Bundy, Plyler and Long, LLP. At the start of 2023, Long merged the practice with The Corigliano Law Firm and together formed Plyler, Long, & Corigliano, LLP.

Long is a certified Family Financial Mediator and a Superior Court Mediator. He is also a board-certified specialist in Family Law.

“Mr. Long has practiced law in Monroe for more than four decades,” City Manager Mark Watson said in a statement. “We are very grateful that he is bringing his skill and expertise to work for the City of Monroe as city attorney.”

Long will represent the city in all matters properly assigned to him by the City Council or the city manager. Under the approved agreement, Long will not accept any matter adverse to the city or any of its departments, any representation before the Board of Adjustment or before any board or agency created by the city, or to which the City Council may make appointments.