MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are seeking a fugitive wanted for firearm and “terror”-related charges.

Monroe Police say 28-year-old Brandon Voncell Williams has an active warrant for possession of firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm inside city limits and going armed to the terror of the public.

Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, with a tattoo of dice and “KK” on his neck.

Police say if you see Williams to call law enforcement, and there could be a cash reward for providing information leading to his arrest.