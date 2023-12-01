MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Monroe has postponed Saturday night’s Christmas tree lighting event due to inclement weather that is expected to be moving through the area.

City officials said the event will be moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting expected to begin no earlier than 7 p.m.

Spotty rain is expected to move across the region Saturday with an 80 percent chance of showers in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

A scheduled bake-off competition will remain scheduled as planned on Saturday while the Santa’s Workshop event will be pushed to next Thursday.