MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An incarcerated rape suspect was served with additional warrants for a separate assault that occurred earlier this month, Monroe Police said Tuesday.

Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was served with additional warrants on Tuesday for a separate, violent assault that occurred on September 3. He was and continues to be held in the Union County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.

Detectives said they learned of his involvement in the other assault, which occurred on Patterson Street and left a victim with severe injuries. He now faces additional charges involving assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, they said.

Vail-Lopez was arrested at his home on Icemorless Street on September 23 and charged with first-degree rape and assault by strangulation stemming from an incident near Engleside and Iceman streets on September 19. He was originally being held under a $150,000 secured bond.