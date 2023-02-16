MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are plenty of homes in the Cottage Green neighborhood of Monroe, and 100 more homes are on the way.

Some people moved in months ago but are already on high alert for sketchy solicitation.

“It was weird, like, ‘What are you selling,'” said Lebron, a homeowner who didn’t want to give his full name. “Are you selling? Are you soliciting? What are you doing?”

City officials are warning all residents of a new utility scam. There have been complaints, and it starts with a person showing up to your home with a meter-type device.

“They claim the city’s electric rates are going up, and if you switch to their meter,” Monroe communications specialist Bradley Lucore added. “Then you’ll save money. But that’s not true.”

The scam artists are working hard in new development areas like Cottage Green.

“I was at work, and my ring camera rung on my phone,” Lebron said. “I had some time to check it, and I saw a young gentleman. He was talking through the door, but my mom didn’t respond.”

In a statement, Lucore wrote third parties do not represent utilities and procedures correctly.

Also, a city employee will wear a uniform, have city identification, and drive a marked city vehicle.

So, if you do answer the door, The first thing to do is double-check with the city,” says Lucore. “If the city of Monroe is your utility provider, we will have all that information.”

Or you can do it like others. Keep the door closed, and call the cops.

“It was kind of strange,” said Lebron. “We’ve been here about eight months now, and I’ve never seen this gentleman in the neighborhood, so it kind of gave me a red flag that something is fishy. We just want everybody to be safe.”

