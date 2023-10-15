MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Late Saturday night, officers responded to an incident involving gunfire in the Walkup Ave area.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death after someone was found dead, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.