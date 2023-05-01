MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When a special event comes to town, not only do local restaurants and hotels see a surge in traffic, but small local airports as well.

With the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship in town, some golfers and spectators are bypassing the busy Charlotte Douglas International to land their private planes at Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport. Aviation officials at the Union County facility are taking extra steps to prepare for the influx with a mobile temporary tower.

The Monroe airport is classified as a non-towered or uncontrolled airport. It caters to private aircraft owners and general aviation. It is typically not busy enough to justify the expense of a control tower and staff. So if you’re wondering how pilots know where to go, and who directs their aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration has procedures in place.

How does a small airport like Monroe function? Pilots talk to each other on a common traffic advisory frequency. They radio position reports while taking turns to taxi, take-off and land. But that changes when a big event like the Wells Fargo comes to town.

That’s when the city calls in expert air traffic controller George Cline, and his temporary tower. He’s accustomed to managing flights related to high-profile golf events.

Air traffic controller George Cline operates the tower at Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport.

“I will do about 22 temporary towers this year for non-towered airports with special events prompting an immediate need for air traffic control,” explains Cline. “I do the Masters, U.S Open, seasonal tourist area airports and more.”

With decades of FAA Air Traffic Controller experience under his belt, including Tower Supervisor and Air Boss at our nation’s most prominent air shows, Cline knows the importance of air safety.

“Having a temporary tower in place, during busy events, is essential to safely separate aircraft a non-towered field,” he explained.

On a typical day, Charlotte Monroe Executive normally sees around 160 aircraft operations. During the golf tournament, that number could soar to 250.

The vast majority of the world’s airports are non-towered. The FAA reports there are nearly 20,000 non-towered airports nationally compared with 520 control towers.

According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, local airports like Monroe provide individuals and businesses unique access as the airlines are only served by about 400 airports. The airport is about a 40-minute drive to Quail Hollow Country Club, compared to 25 from Charlotte Douglas.

Overall, general aviation provides $247 billion in economic impact to the nation and supports more than 1.2 million jobs.

When Charlotte Monroe or any non-towered airport becomes busy on a regular basis, a permanent tower is installed if funds allow.

“Having a full-time tower at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport is our ultimate goal,” said Pete Hovanec, director of Monroe’s Department of Tourism and Communications. “For the time being, we will evaluate how things go with the temporary tower.”

Cline says he loves bringing his mobile temporary tower to town. After being in aviation for 50 years, it brings him joy to continue to make a positive contribution to aviation safety in this way

The tower will remain in operation through May 8 for the golf tournament.