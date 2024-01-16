MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old was charged after deputies say he made a violent threat to a Union County high school Monday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they learned of a “threat of violence” directed towards Sun Valley High School, reportedly published in an Instagram post by an unknown author. The threat was deemed not credible.

On Tuesday, investigators found that the threat had been published by a 15-year-old Sun Valley student. In the name of safety, additional UCSO personnel were at the school Tuesday morning.

The juvenile suspect was questioned and ultimately admitted to posting the threat because he did not want to attend school.

The suspect is charged with felony communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on an Educational Property and may also face long-term suspension.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey would like to commend the UCSO personnel and Union County Public Schools staff members who took this threat seriously and quickly identified the suspect in this case. Cathey would also like to take this time to remind parents to have conversations with their children now about the seriousness of school safety.

Union County Public Schools has an anonymous tip system in place for students. who witness something nefarious on campus.

“Threats against our school campuses will not be tolerated and those responsible will be criminally charged for the offenses they commit,” Cathey said.