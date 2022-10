MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe woman pocketed a $1 million prize after buying a $30 scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Susan Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

Underwood chose to take home a lump-sum of $426,069 after state and federal taxes were withheld.