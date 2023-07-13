MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s just plane love at Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport, a love story with a bittersweet ending.

That’s because the airport’s beloved and favorite resident aircraft will soon take off for new horizons.

After a 12-year stint as a living piece of military history based at the airport, ‘Tinker Belle’ is being readied to relocate to a museum specializing in vintage aircraft.

Tinker Belle is a dainty name for a hefty historic bird, a 1944 mighty military cargo plane known as the Curtiss-Wright C-46 Commando. Only 3,200 were built between 1940 and 1945.

Today, only seven still fly.

Monroe’s Tourism Development Authority bought the rare bird from the Commemorative Air Force in 2011. Tinker Belle — named for Tinker Air Force Base, where she once resided — represents the city’s commitment to the aerospace community.

Over the years, the City of Monroe’s communications and tourism director, Pete Hovenac, has gotten to know the old gal quite well, taking her to air shows around the country. In Monroe, Hovenac’s witnessed thousands of kids of all ages as they toured the aircraft, in awe of her history.

As Pete prepares to bid the bird farewell, he has mixed feelings.

“In my heart, I’m sad,” he said. “It hurts, but I’m happy she’s going to such a good home.”

The city owns and operates the aircraft with the non-profit Warriors and Warbirds.

“You can love a fighter, but these cargo planes, so big and beautiful, they get everyone excited,” said Tim Beckerman, the president of the non-profit Warriors and Warbirds.

He’s helped the city manage Tinker Belle over the years, but the maintenance cost, difficulty finding parts, and the challenge of finding pilots qualified to fly the vintage cargo plane have proved too much.

The decision has been made to let Tinker Belle go.

As the former centerpiece of the ‘Warbirds over Monroe‘ annual November airshow, the WWII warbird will be sorely missed.

Tinker Belle has a special crew flying in to transport her up the coast to Virginia Beach. That’s where she will settle into her new home, the Military Aviation Museum, which specializes in caring for vintage aircraft.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Hovenac says he is sad to see the warbird go but knows she is in good hands.

“The museum is creating an entire program around Tinker Belle, so she will continue to inspire aviation enthusiasts in the museum and at airshows,” Hovenac said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport officials invite the public to save Nov. 11-12 for the 2023 ‘Warbirds over Monroe’ show.

Click here for ticket information; they’re available now!