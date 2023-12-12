MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Additional charges have been filed against a Union County soccer academy owner in a sexual assault investigation, Monroe Police announced.

Authorities said Jorge Palma is facing statutory sex offenses with a child, under or equal to 15 years old, indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of sexual battery.

Monroe Police said Palma was charged last week, on Thursday, Dec. 7. After posting a $75,000 bond, Palma was released from Union County Jail.

On Oct. 21, Palma was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice, and altering or destroying evidence of criminal conduct. Those charges came from a previous sexual assault investigation at the Union Soccer Academy located at 2620 Nelda Drive.

Palma was given a $100,000 bond at that time and was released from the Union County Jail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with further information regarding this incident should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.