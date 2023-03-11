UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An altercation involving a group of juveniles resulted in one victim being sent to the hospital, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident at a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision.

An initial investigation revealed multiple juveniles had been involved in an assault with one of them being transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no mention of any arrests or mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.