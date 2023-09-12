WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several railroad crossings near Waxhaw Highway (NC-75) will be closed in the coming days for resurfacing and repairs, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Officials say these closures will have serious impacts on traffic in the area. Closures are listed on the UCSO app and below:

Tory Path Rd. at Waxhaw Hwy. Re-opening is anticipated around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Rehobeth Rd. at W. South Main St. Closed until Wednesday night, Sept. 13.

Collins Rd. at Snow White Field Rd. Closed until Wednesday night, Sept. 13.

S. Potter Rd. at Waxhaw Hwy. Closed until Thursday night, Sept. 14.

S. Rocky River Rd. at Waxhaw Hwy. Closed until Thursday night, Sept. 14.

Fletcher Broome Rd. at Waxhaw Hwy. Closed until Thursday night, Sept. 14.



According to UCSO, they received “little advance notice” regarding the closures. QCN has reached out to CSX and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for comment on the claims.