INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man previously convicted of second-degree murder was apprehended in Union County after ‘miserably’ failing to jump a guardrail during a foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jason Ramsey, 39, was a wanted fugitive from West Virginia out on probation/parole; he was taken to the Union County Jail and served with the outstanding warrant and other charges related to his ‘failed flight attempt.’

Jason Ramsey (Courtesy: UCSO)

The incident happened on the week of July 17, 2023, during a preventative patrol operation in the parking lot of Younts Road’s Walmart.

Authorities say during the patrol, a deputy spoke with Ramsey and deemed him suspicious because he was trying to solicit money from drivers in the area.

Ramsey gave the deputy a false name but was quickly identified with a mobile fingerprint scanner, reports stated.

Deputies said that once he was identified, Ramsey took off but was caught and arrested when he tried to jump a barrier.