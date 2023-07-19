INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man previously convicted of second-degree murder was apprehended in Union County after ‘miserably’ failing to jump a guardrail during a foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jason Ramsey, 39, was a wanted fugitive from West Virginia out on probation/parole; he was taken to the Union County Jail and served with the outstanding warrant and other charges related to his ‘failed flight attempt.’
The incident happened on the week of July 17, 2023, during a preventative patrol operation in the parking lot of Younts Road’s Walmart.
Authorities say during the patrol, a deputy spoke with Ramsey and deemed him suspicious because he was trying to solicit money from drivers in the area.
Ramsey gave the deputy a false name but was quickly identified with a mobile fingerprint scanner, reports stated.
Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here
Deputies said that once he was identified, Ramsey took off but was caught and arrested when he tried to jump a barrier.