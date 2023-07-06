WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The town of Wingate will have to wait upwards of two years before specific construction to fix the three elevated railroad crossing points begins.

The crossing at Belvin, Stuart, and Main Street at the three focal points, with most of the work expected to be done on the Stuart and Main Street locations, which have caused the most hang-ups.

NCDOT predicts construction to even out the roads will begin around August of 2025, but Wingate townspeople will begin to see some work begin sooner.

“It wouldn’t look like nothing would be happening until August 2025. You will see some poles being moved,” explained NCDOT Engineer Jahmel Rullen.

Since the train collision with a stuck truck in June, NCDOT has added warning signs which prohibit 18-wheelers from crossing the elevated tracks.

However, Thursday afternoon, Queen City News crews spotted at least one 18-wheeler pass over the Main Street crossing twice.

The current timeline from NCDOT includes major research and planning from a variety of departments.

Currently, NCDOT crews are in the surveying phase.

They have been investigating what sits above ground around the elevated sites and what sits below them.

This also includes discussions with utility companies who may need to move certain equipment, such as powerline poles or underground wires.

Rullen explained this is one of the most crucial phases. “The last thing we want to do is to not know and then hit something. . . [This] gives us an understanding of everything that’s out there.”

This phase is expected to be completed by the end of September.

This will move NCDOT into its Right of Way Planning and Environmental Documentation.

The ROW Planning will consist of work between NCDOT and utility companies to plan which equipment could be moved, where it will go, and who owns the property to which it will need to be moved.

While there is concern from those in the community of major impacts to their own property lines, Rullen predicts that any movements will be minimal.

He said, “We’ve got to let the utilities know, ‘Hey, this curb is going to move back a foot. How is that going to affect you?’ ‘Well, we’re going to need to be our guidewires back four feet to hold those poles in’ . . . I wouldn’t suspect with this project that we will be needing ten feet of someone’s front yard.”

This is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with utility companies spending much of 2024 moving the necessary equipment.

All of these phases will be impacted by each other, as NCDOT looks to not only even out the spots over the crossing but also to replace the crossing guard arms to match the new height.

NCDOT does not predict any delays due to construction materials, with that planning and acquirement happening during the planning phases.

The predicted timeline is to begin construction to smooth out the crossing by August 2025.

Though discussions are ongoing between CXS, NCDOT has discussed ways to avoid disrupting the railroad companies that pass through Wingate multiple times a day.

An exact date for completing the construction is too far out to predict.

The town of Wingate, NCDOT, and CXS have drafted an agreement regarding the project.

When asked for a copy of it, NCDOT responded with: