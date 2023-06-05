MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown over reports of gunfire in the area, Union County Public Schools confirmed Monday.

Marshville Elementary School went on lockdown for 15 minutes Monday morning, June 5, during the incident. The lockdown was lifted and the school resumed operations on a normal schedule afterward, the district said.

Queen City News has not yet heard back from the Union County Sheriff’s Office regarding the details of the reported gunfire or if there were any injuries or arrests.