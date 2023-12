UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Power was quickly restored after nearly 2,000 customers were without power Thursday afternoon in the Waxhaw area, according to Duke Energy.

The Duke Energy outage map indicates 1,976 customers were without power, with the first outage being reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

Officials report that power was restored by 4:05 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.