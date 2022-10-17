MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least two dozen people signed up to speak against potentially rezoning an area of Union County for a wastewater treatment plant.

The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering multiple sites for the project.

The current proposal on the table would rezone 100 acres on Ridge Road in an unincorporated area of Union County.

The property is a landscaping business between Fairview, Indian Trail, and Unionville.

Monica Seals has lived on Friendship Baptist Church Road for more than a decade, but she says her land has been in her family for more than a century.

“We do not want this in our backyard,” Seals said. “This road floods every time it rains. We have three schools right up the road, less than a half mile away from this treatment plant. Not to mention the smell and the traffic.”

Seals and her family are part of the Stop the Smell Facebook group. They posted signs in the area with poop emoji balloons against the rezoning.

“Do some studies on what it’s gonna do to our air, our land, our property, our way of life over here,” Seals said. “We’re just doing everything we can to make people aware.”

On the website, stopthesmell.org, neighbors detail their issues with the project with a petition against it. Liz Cooper, Public Communications Director with Union County, says some of the claims are not true.

“Wastewater treatment is one of the most highly regulated functions of local government,” Cooper said. “Board of County Commissioners gave staff several criteria for potential wastewater treatment plant, and this site meets the criteria.”

County leaders say they will need a wastewater plant to keep up with the population growth soon.

“It’s important for us to be responsible and plan for the future, and identifying potential future sight is what we’re looking at,” Cooper said. “There’s no vote to actually build it at this time, just potential rezoning, but land is at a premium.”

For Seals, her message to county leaders is to put the plant somewhere else.

“Put yourself in our shoes. Would you want this in your backyard?” Seals asked. “Would you want this near your kids’ schools?”