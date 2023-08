UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a new K-9 named Cody has joined them.

The 18-month-old is a full-blooded Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic who is trained as a “full-service K-9”.

Cody will mainly be used for detecting narcotics alongside Deputy K. Robillard as part of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Eradication Team (NET).