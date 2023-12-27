UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wesley Chapel Fire Department crews have warned drivers to be more cautious around fire scenes, after multiple situations where they nearly damaged or did damage supply lines.

Back in November, a driver or multiple drivers damaged a fire hose after they drove over it while it was in use.

The situation caused firefighters to scale back and halt fire suppression on a house fire.

It took roughly 10 minutes for fire crews to replace the line and continue their containment of the fire.

Wesley Chapel firefighter Graham Davis explained that it takes multiple steps to repair a line on scene.

He said, “You’re having to get all of these people over there to turn off the hydrant and disconnect the bad cell section. Find a new section of the hose. They’re 100-feet sections.”

A similar situation was avoided, nearly, on Christmas Day.

According to Davis crews were called to a house fire on Chestnut Road near the intersection of Marvin Road in Waxhaw.

The fire hydrant on Marvin Road used by Wesley Chapel firefighters.

The nearest fire hydrant was roughly 1,000 feet from the scene.

Fire crews had to set up a hose across Marvin Road in order to reach the fire.

This shut down the road for several minutes, while the hose was used to pump water supplies to crews at the scene.

However, according to radio traffic between fire crews, help was redirected to the intersection after multiple people tried to drive around the hose.

One firefighter told command, “We’re going to need law enforcement at the main road where we’re connected. Individuals are trying to drive over the supply line.”

Command responded with, “If you can, just stay with the supply line and send your crew down here. I’m trying to get law enforcement down there to you.”

Davis explained that, while the supply line was not damaged, it required resources being pulled from the firefighter to direct traffic.

He said that law enforcement “are also short staffed or they’re coming from an extended response time. At that point, it’s incident stabilization. So we don’t have time to stick somebody out there to direct traffic.”

Thankfully, the hose on Christmas Day was not damaged, but it has left firefighters frustrated over the additional risks they face.

“We understand its frustrating, it’s an inconvenience to people … at the same time this takes precedence and priority,” Davis explained. “[Drivers] don’t understand there’s a whole entire incident based on that fire hydrant.”

The safety impacts extend further than that day.

If the damage is bad enough then a hose has to be replaced.

The replacement of parts could take between three and four months, but, it could take up to half a year if the hose is a specialty hose.

The cost of replacements has also gone up.

Departments do have spare hoses, but that supply can only last for so long.