UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned semi-truck has shut down Highway 218 for several hours on Wednesday between the Union and Anson county lines.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 218 is currently closed between the Anson-Union county line and Burnsville Road due to the rollover accident.

The crash involves a semi-truck and trailer.

“This stretch of roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 6 p.m. this afternoon due to the extensive clean-up that will be needed,” the sheriff’s office explained.

Drivers have been asked to use alternate routes to avoid significant delays.