MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted for causing $10,000 worth of damage to a McAlister’s Deli in Monroe Wednesday night, according to the police department.

The incident happened on Oct. 4, 2023, around 8 p.m. at the restaurant on the 2800 block of West Highway 74 near Carroll Street.

Police say an individual smashed the windows and glass doors of the establishment. They released photos of the suspect, a ‘person of interest’ they wish to speak with, and the vehicle the suspect was believed to be operating:

Suspect (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

‘Person of Interest’ (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy: Monroe Police Department)

“Investigators would like to speak with this person related to what he may have witnessed,” police wrote.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

With any information, contact the Monroe Police Department.