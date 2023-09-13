WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A couple who’s lived in Wesley Chapel for decades says they’ve had to shell out thousands of dollars after runoff from a retirement community caused severe flooding and damage to their home.

Rodney and Joanne Mayhew say that in the 34 years they’ve lived in their home on Parkside Drive, they’ve experienced Hurricane Hugo and more thunderstorms than they can count. But they say nothing has compared to the flooding they encountered during the rainfall on Sept. 9.

The Mayhews blame the recently developed Cresswind Wesley Chapel retirement community. They say their backyard has flooded at least three times since that community was built just a few years ago.

“Whenever we have hard rains, which is very common – I’d call that normal for this region – the water no longer has an easy way to back up into a farm field that used to be there,” said Rodney.

Instead, he says rainwater from the Cresswind community runs down a steep hill behind his home and into a culvert. Rodney believes that culvert can’t sustain the amount of water flowing down. On Saturday, the water got so backed up it flooded over and into his backyard, submerging his HVAC unit. His HVAC unit, water heater, and crawl space were flooded out.

“So far, I think we’re at about almost $25,000,” said Rodney. “I think they should pay for the damages that have happened to our home. This was no fault of ours.”

The Mayhews say they’ve spoken to managers from Kolter Homes, the developers of Cresswind, but they say they’ve told them that since all construction guidelines were followed, the company wouldn’t pay for the damages.

“We’re closing in on retirement here. We expected to stay here,” said Rodney. “This issue threatens that, the way I look at it.”

The Mayhews say they contacted the county to see if anything else can be done and are considering legal action.