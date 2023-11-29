UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four schools in Union County are closed Wednesday due to a power outage, district leaders confirmed with Queen City News.

A Union County Public Schools representative said Kensington Elementary, Sandy Ridge Elementary, Marvin Ridge Middle, and Marvin Ridge High would be closed because of the outage. The office informed parents and students through calls, text messages, and emails.

Some residents in Gaston, Cabarrus, and Union counties woke up with no power Wednesday.

In western Gaston County, a power outage impacted nearly 1,000 residents. Duke Energy said customers would have service restored by 9:15 a.m. About 3,000 Duke Energy customers in Kannapolis and Concord also had no power Wednesday morning.

In Union County, about 3,600 residents between Marvin and Waxhaw near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line felt the effects of an outage. The Union Power Cooperative website said the outage began just before 5 a.m.

A Union Power Cooperative spokesperson said crews were working toward power restoration by 7:30 a.m. The representative said there was no exact cause yet, but it appears to involve a substation serving that area.

Queen City News is working to find out the causes of the multiple outages. Temperatures hovered in the low 20s early Wednesday morning.