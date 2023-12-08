UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen’s Cup Steeplechase is canceling its 2024 races.

The annual event is usually held the last Saturday in April at its horse track in Mineral Springs. Organizers cited the nature of producing the event itself plus rising costs for the decision.

“After months of evaluation and planning, the very difficult decision was made by the Team and unanimously approved by the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation (CSF) Board, to cancel the 2024 race,” Queen’s Cup leaders said in a statement. “There were many factors considered, however, ultimately the complex logistical challenges associated with producing the event coupled with continued cost increases became the primary reasons for the decision.”

The CSF Board said it will continue to evaluate the viability and future of the event.

Since 1996, the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation Inc., the organizing sponsor of the event, has donated more than $1,000,000 to local and regional charities.

To view the refund process for purchases made after May 1, visit www.queenscup.org.