UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A stray cat in the southeastern part of Union County tested positive for rabies on Monday, July 17, according to Union County officials.

Authorities say the cat was killed after it bit a man in the 6100 White Store Pageland Road near the state line and about 6 miles northeast of Pageland, South Carolina.

Local residents are asked to keep an eye on their pets and report any strange behaviors or symptoms to their veterinarian or Union County Animal Services.

Officials provided the following tips to keep you and your pets safe: