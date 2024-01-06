UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Retired Lt. W. Clifford Jackson has passed away, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Lt. Jackson served in the county for about 26 years before retiring in 1998.

“Lt. Jackson was well-loved by everyone in the UCSO family and was an inspiration to many in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Lt. Jackson’s experience, knowledge, and professionalism helped train many of our active-duty personnel that serve our community today and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

In response to the news of his passing, many in the community took to Facebook to share their memories of Lt. Jackson and the lasting impact he has had.

Funeral plans have not publicly been released.