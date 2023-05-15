MONROE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say that Weddington Road is currently closed to a house fire and downed powerlines.

Just before 4:30 p.m., on Monday, May 15th, deputies said that they expect Weddington Road (NC-84) to be closed for 3 to 4 hours between Seven Oaks Drive and Willoughby Road. Monroe firefighters say there were alerted to the fire closer to 3:30 p.m.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire. Cars on Rocky River Road can still drive across Weddington Road, but will not be allowed to turn right or left onto the impacted road.