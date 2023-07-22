WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Main Street at the railroad tracks has reopened after a truck carrying vehicles got stuck on the tracks, according to Wingate Police.

This all happened sometime before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Police say CSX Transportation was notified that the truck was blocking the railroad tracks and a tow truck was called.

The road and railroad tracks reopened just after 10 p.m. This is following several incidents of vehicles becoming stuck at this crossing, some ending with a passing train hitting stuck trucks.

In June 2023, Wingate Town Manager Brad Sellers told Queen City News that there is a plan in place to level the North Main Street crossing, but, until then, signage has been posted to warn truck drivers of the danger.