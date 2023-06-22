UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A roundabout has opened at an intersection in northern Union County.

The one at N.C. 218 and N.C. 200 was completed four miles west of New Salem, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use caution when entering and exiting the roundabout as this new traffic pattern will be an adjustment for some in the area.

This is the second of three roundabouts in Union County under construction this year that have been completed. One near Weddington is still in progress.