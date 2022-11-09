LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re awaiting testing results of ‘a suspicious powdery substance’ from SLED after a 14-year-old girl lost consciousness on an Indian Land High School bus at the end of October.

Several other students, who were on the school bus at the time, also exhibited symptoms of exposure and were treated by EMS on Oct. 26, 2022.

Deputies said much of what occurred about two weeks ago has remained a mystery.

“The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has not determined the cause of the symptoms experienced by students, the bus driver, and the EMS worker on the school bus at Indian Land High School on October 26,” authorities said on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Investigators have collected samples of the ‘suspicious powdery substance’ found on the floor near the back of the bus and are waiting on testing results from SLED.

The Sheriff’s Office said a review of bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time.

“The Sheriff’s Office has no timeline on receipt of the testing results. SLED processes and tests evidence from over 300 law enforcement agencies statewide, and results are not usually received quickly,” authorities explained.

“We have no evidence one way or another that the samples collected were illegal drugs or any other noxious substance which caused the symptoms,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We are simply exploring all possibilities to include or exclude potential causes.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they have no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms displayed in the students on the school bus.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they also have investigated whether anyone present during this incident possessed, used, or distributed illegal drugs on or near the bus or at any other location on the day of the report.

“We have interviewed many people to determine whether illegal activity led to this incident,” Sheriff Faile explained. “We have yet to establish any such connection. Our investigation is open.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.