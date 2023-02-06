A Stallings Police Canine unit tracked and caught up with a man after car and foot chase on Sunday.

STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Stallings Police Canine unit tracked and caught up with a man after car and foot chase on Sunday.

Derrick Ramon Major is in the Union County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A police officer saw Major driving erratically on U.S. 74 while speeding around 8:45 p.m. When the officer tried to stop Major, he initially stopped. Then he took off in reverse, moving around the police car before going the wrong direction down Guion Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Major fled before wrecking off Stevens Mill Road near Shannamara Drive.

The man ran after the wreck and Stallings Police called out a canine unit. The unit tracked and arrested Major.