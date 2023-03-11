STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that occurred two years ago in Stallings, Stallings Police announced on Friday.

Officers responded to an overdose call two years ago where 18-year-old Brian Terrano was found unconscious and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation revealed he overdosed on fentanyl.

A 16-month investigation led detectives to identify 19-year-old Dylan Conley as the distributor, and he was arrested. He faces charges that include death by distribution.

Conley is being held on $1 million bond.

A second suspect, Shane Bishop, was also connected to the case, according to the police report. Bishop gaces charges including conspiracy and delivering controlled substances. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.