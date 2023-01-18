STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss where the county line is with Union County at Wednesday night’s meeting.

You might think that issue would have been decided decades ago, but the fight is resurfacing, and there’s one neighborhood stuck in the middle of it.

The county line issue could mean significant changes for some homeowners. Their houses would stay in the same place, but their schools, taxes, and elected officials could all change.

Neighbors say the Union County line ends where the sidewalk begins.

“The golf course is called ‘The Divide’ because it’s split between the two counties,” said John DiCristo, who lives near the Union and Mecklenburg County line.

Other things aren’t as easy to see from the street view.

“Differences in taxes, schools, politics, everything is different from Union to Mecklenburg County,” said DiCristo.

Many neighbors bought their property specifically because they wanted to be in one county or the other.

“We wanted to be on the Union County side, not Meck. County, because of the taxes and the schools,” said DiCristo.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Both counties are considering taking a closer look at where the county line is.

People living in the Shannamara neighborhood say this impacts where their kids go to school, who they vote for, and how much they pay in property taxes.

“It is very strange, and I feel like as a community and getting to know my neighbors and friends,” said Dana Holloman and her husband, Seth. “Their kids have been going to the same schools, and if this gets switched over to another county, that is not fair to anybody at all; it’s a pretty big change, it’s huge.”

Union County says, “It is a long-standing issue that needs to be resolved between the two counties to improve and ensure the accuracy of public records.”

According to online documents, the Mecklenburg County’s Tax Assessor’s Office ‘recently learned that based upon the location of historical monuments, there appears to be some uncertainty of segments of the boundary line’ between the two counties.

“Other than that, we’re all one big happy family,” said DiCristo.

Neighbors want to keep it that way.

The neighbor’s Queen City News spoke with Wednesday only knew about the issue when we told them.

If both Boards of Commissioners from Mecklenburg and Union Counties vote to proceed with defining the county boundaries, then a group from the state would help with what’s next.

Union County says it would include public hearings and community meetings.