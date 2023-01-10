UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lawsuit has been filed against Union County Public Schools over the board’s decision to defy state law and start the school year three weeks early.

Union County Public Schools approves school start date in defiance of state law

The lawsuit says the board’s decision to move up the start of the calendar school year is, in part, to sync with the local college community calendar.

Among those listed in the lawsuit is a horse riding business, which states its business will be heavily impacted by the shift in dates and the ability to adequately hold summer camps. The owner of the business, and others listed in the lawsuit, have children in the school system.

The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit state that the vote was taken with no public input.

Union County Public Schools split with North Carolina state law last month in accordance with when the school year is supposed to begin. State law requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26. District leaders said the 2023-2024 school year will start on August 9th. Under the change, the school year would end on May 22, 2023.

The Union County Clerk’s Office told Queen City News the suit was filed on Monday.