WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a drug bust in Waxhaw Wednesday evening, according to the police department.
The person was placed in the Union County Jail under a $2 million bond and charged with the following:
- ‘Multiple’ drug trafficking charges
- Charges along with child abuse
Authorities say a traffic stop led to the seizure of two kilos of fentanyl, which holds a street value of around $120,000.
The passenger of the car was the one apprehended and charged. Police advise the child abuse charges stem from the narcotics being near a juvenile inside of the vehicle.
“Waxhaw officers continue to work hard and keep our streets clean,” a spokesperson wrote.