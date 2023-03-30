WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a drug bust in Waxhaw Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

The person was placed in the Union County Jail under a $2 million bond and charged with the following:

‘Multiple’ drug trafficking charges

Charges along with child abuse

Authorities say a traffic stop led to the seizure of two kilos of fentanyl, which holds a street value of around $120,000.

(Courtesy: Waxhaw Police Department) (Courtesy: Waxhaw Police Department)

The passenger of the car was the one apprehended and charged. Police advise the child abuse charges stem from the narcotics being near a juvenile inside of the vehicle.

“Waxhaw officers continue to work hard and keep our streets clean,” a spokesperson wrote.