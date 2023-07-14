UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are being sought in a string of Union County mail thefts, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Deputies said numerous calls have been received over the past several weeks regarding mail being taken from homeowner’s mailboxes. The thefts have been occurring primarily in the morning hours when boxes already have the flag raised for outgoing mail, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects are believed to be driving a black Cadillac SUV. Victims have been reported in Marvin, Weddington, Indian Trail, and Wesley Chapel. The suspects are believed to be linked to other thefts in the Charlotte area, deputies said.