MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A technical rescue is underway Thursday afternoon in Monroe, according to city officials.

The Monroe Fire Department is conducting the rescue in the area of MLK Blvd and Skywatch Lane. Expect road closures on MLK near Walter Bickett Elementary, officials said.

Charlotte Fire’s collapse team has been called in and Union County Emergency Management is at the scene. At this time crews are working to rescue one person.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for updates.