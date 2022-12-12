WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Weddington has been a town that has collected people and families who’ve wanted to escape the large city life and the governmental body that makes up those communities.

Still, those families fear adding a town manager might change that.

Weddington currently operates on a town mayor and town council that is elected.

Under that body are a series of employees, including town administrators.

Early in 2022, Mayor Craig Horn asked if the council could explore and discuss the benefits the town would receive if they switched from a mayor-council form of government and transitioned to the more familiar city council-city manager form of government.

This would appoint the city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations; the city council’s role would not change, and the city manager would be involved in a chief executive style role.

City leaders have heard two presentations from the School of Government on if the idea would make sense given the size of the town and the lack of police, fire, and public works departments.

At a town hall meeting Monday evening, Council member Jeff Perryman said they concluded that most towns of 14,000 people operate with a city manager.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Councilman Perryman explained, “this is not about how things are right now. This is looking four years, five years down the road, and we have people who are going to want to do something.”

The town manager would act as the supervisor to town employees who, otherwise, would have to direct to one of the council members.

The presentation outlined that the current town administrator has already been operating in this way and would help streamline communication and make any city positions more enticing for future employees.

City leaders also stressed that this would not come with additional costs impacting taxes.

Despite this, citizens expressed their fear and stout disagreements on the proposal.

Annette Baker, one of nine citizens who spoke Monday in opposition to the decision, said, “we are a small town and were created to prevent Weddington from being swallowed up by Charlotte. We just want to live in the rural life, without big government and high taxes.”

Another citizen said they wanted to know the exact benefit for the city outside of “efficiency.”

Monday’s town hall was strictly for discussion, and another meeting will not happen until January.

City council members said that they could decide to try the implementation, and if so, voters would be able to decide on a referendum to keep it permanently or change it back in November.