MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three Charlotte residents were arrested after running out of gas during a police chase stemming a series of thefts in Monroe, police say.

Monroe Police say officers received a call from Walmart on U.S. 74 afternoon about multiple suspects stealing items. These same suspects have allegedly been involved in multiple larceny cases in Monroe over the past few weeks.

When the first officer arrived, MPD said he tried to stop the vehicle the suspects were in, but it fled. The suspects led officers on a pursuit that ended near Sagecroft Lane in Indian Trail, where they ran out of gas and surrendered.

Here are the charges for each suspect:

Tyrone Mitchell, 55 – felony larceny and fleeing to elude arrest

Roy Bernard Simpson, 60 – felony larceny

Doris Battle Banks, 60 – felony larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia

The vehicle they used to flee was also seized under the “Run and You’re Done” law.