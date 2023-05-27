Some of the vandalism from senior pranks at Sun Valley High School. (Courtesy @slvtsc)

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – According to the Sheriff’s Office, three teens have been arrested in connection to what deputies say “began as a ‘senior prank'”.

Deputies say they arrested 18-year-old Cameron Pope, 18-year-old Jacob Garay, and 19-year-old Mark Aponte. They are each charged with Damaging Computers (felony) and Injury to Personal Property. The teens are being held under $5,000 bonds.

This follows the arrests of Nalen Geoffroy, an 18-year-old student, and Javier Sheffield, a 21-year-old non-student who are facing the same charges.

Authorities say the vandals poured honey and syrup on electrical panels and expensive electronic equipment, as well as other damage ranging in total from $20,000 to $30,000.

A PURE CRIMINAL ACT' 🙁 | In a video posted for everyone to see, students are seen walking through the halls of a Union County High School, trashing the place, and taking pride in it. @MorganFrancesTV's story: https://t.co/NHHEGQoRwS pic.twitter.com/Dq2QZ4Huxh — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 23, 2023

“A senior prank is something that we’re used to,” says Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. James Maye. “A senior prank is not this.”