MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that sent various meat products spilling onto the road.

The accident happened at 6:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 74 at the intersection of John Moores Road and HWY 74.

Monroe authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 74 when the driver ran a red light and collided with a vehicle, then left the road, and overturned in a parking lot in the 3200 block of West HWY 74.

The contents of the tractor-trailer, meat products, spilled into the parking lot, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with running a red light.