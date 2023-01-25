WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Wingate for the second time in a week.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were working traffic control with Wingate Police at a railroad crossing near N. Main Street and E. Wilson Street when the train struck a commercial motor vehicle stuck on the tracks.
The road will be closed for an extended time, and the Wingate Police Department is the primary law enforcement agency.
This is the second time a train has collided with a truck in the Union County town this week.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
This past Thursday, Wingate Police investigated a train incident involving a tractor-trailer at the Main Street crossing.
Both cases did not involve hazardous materials or injuries.
The Wingate Fire Department and Union County Emergency Management are assisting with this incident.