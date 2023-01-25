WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Wingate for the second time in a week.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were working traffic control with Wingate Police at a railroad crossing near N. Main Street and E. Wilson Street when the train struck a commercial motor vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Traffic Alert in Wingate Area https://t.co/U1rgnfndrl — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) January 26, 2023

The road will be closed for an extended time, and the Wingate Police Department is the primary law enforcement agency.

This is the second time a train has collided with a truck in the Union County town this week.

This past Thursday, Wingate Police investigated a train incident involving a tractor-trailer at the Main Street crossing.

Both cases did not involve hazardous materials or injuries.

The Wingate Fire Department and Union County Emergency Management are assisting with this incident.