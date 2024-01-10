STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say more than 50 pounds of mail were stolen from mailboxes across Union County.

According to the Stallings Police Department, dispatch received a call early Monday morning about a suspicious car driving on Industrial Drive.

After an investigation, officers say they found 50 pounds of stolen mail.

The department says at least 28 victims are businesses in Stallings.

“That’s a big number. You don’t see that a lot. We get reports here and there and throughout my career of mail getting stolen, but this is probably one of the bigger ones I’ve seen where we found somebody and made an arrest,” Stalling Chief of Police Dennis Franks said.

Police arrested James McIntyre, 39, and Alicia Aubas, 35, of Fayetteville. Both are facing felony charges.

The majority of businesses stolen from in Stallings are located within a mile of each other and include auto body shops, trucking companies, a plumbing business, and a fabrics store on Stallings Road.

Queen City News spoke with business owners and employees of several businesses Wednesday. The majority said they were not aware that they were stolen from.

Stallings police say they are working with the United Postal Service to continue the investigation and properly return the mail.