WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents will weigh in on two proposed housing developments in Weddington on Monday night.

Charlotte developer Tom Waters is hoping to get rezoning approval for his 62-acre development on Lochaven Road.

“These are all large lots, 40,000 square feet or bigger,” Waters said.

On all sides of the now-wooded forest are the homes of residents like Tom Mead.

“Of course, it is important to us because it is across the street,” Mead said.

While Mead does not oppose the development across from his house, he said he is concerned about what an additional 38 homes could mean for traffic and safety on the road.

“Which is probably 60-plus cars. If there are teenagers, maybe 90 cars, and people who drive too fast. We are walkers, just trying to hang in there, so that is a concern for us. Then there are school buses and other school kids; we don’t want to lose all of that; that is the reason why we are out here,” Mead said.

If approved, Waters says that as part of the development, he would add asphalt to the entrance of Lochaven Road to make the road safer and better equipped to handle a higher volume of traffic.

“We are actually doing these improvements under the direction of the state NCDOT,” Waters said.

Waters is not new to requesting approval for developments in the town of Weddington. Last year, the town council shot down his 80-acre project called Weddington Green.

The proposal included 158 homes, a park, restaurants, and shops.

“The community spoke very loudly and clearly that they did not care for smaller lots or any commercial at that location. That’s why we’re here doing what they want, which is larger lots, gated; this would be a gated community,” Waters said.

Weddington residents will also be able to discuss an 18-lot development project on Weddington-Matthews Road.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is requesting conditional zoning approval for the Luna Development.