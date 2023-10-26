UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash involving two large trucks shut down a Union County intersection early Thursday morning, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Monroe Police Department said the accident happened Thursday, Oct. 26, in the area of Hwy 74 and US 601 South.

NC State Highway Patrol confirmed with QCN that a concrete truck had rolled over.

All US 601 South traffic was being rerouted. At 9:25 a.m. Thursday, the intersection reopened. No word on whether any charges will be filed in this crash at this time.