WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. 74 westbound headed towards Monroe is closed due to a crash in Wingate, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to authorities, U.S. 74 eastbound headed toward Marshville is open but moving slowly due to rubbernecking.

Officials did not say when the crash happened; however, they first reported the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the road to be cleared by 7:15 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area.