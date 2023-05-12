UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The home that was destroyed in a fire Monday had some vital clothing for a family member to use this Mother’s Day weekend.

The Levister family’s home in the Weddington Trace subdivision was declared a total loss by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department. Their youngest daughter is set to graduate from University of North Carolina Sunday, and her cap and gown were lost in the fire.

A GoFundMe has been started and the community has already helped the family.

“As a testament to God’s goodness, their early donations of their neighborhood community of Weddington Trace along with their family replaced what their daughter will need to proudly cross the stage with her diploma on Mother’s Day,” said Ryan Frazier, the fundraiser organizer.

A Wesley Chapel firefighter also was injured while battling the blaze.

All proceeds go directly to the family as they navigate the journey of displacement on the road to rebuild.