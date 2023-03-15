UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lottery player beat some big-time odds after purchasing a ticket from a grocery store in Indian Trail, the North Carolina Lottery announced on Wednesday.
The lucky ticket purchased was a $2 ticket bought at a Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail.
All five white balls matched, making it a $1 million prize. The odds of winning were 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
Nobody won Tuesday’s national drawing, raising Friday’s jackpot to $254 million.